Man accused of fatally beating elderly woman denies being in house

One of the two men accused of bludgeoning an 86-year-old woman with a hammer in her Kamma Park home vehemently denied setting foot in the house..



After he admitted that he had indeed jumped over the perimeter fence of Anne Smit’s Martha Street property, Junior Lungisa, 20, shifted the spotlight onto his co-accused Sizwe Jika, 28, who he claimed was the only person to enter the house...

