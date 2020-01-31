George Old Car Show getting ready to roll

Roll back the clock to an era in which the vehicles and motorcycles your grandparents drove reigned supreme.

Well, you don’t have to imagine it for much longer as all the classics will be rolling into George in February for the 24th George Old Car Show on February 8 and 9 at PW Botha College.

The 2020 event will feature a special exhibition of “bakkies”, the Valiant Club will be celebrating 60 years, Foxy Lady from AutoPavilion will again show off her beauty, Trader Auctions will hold an auction, and there will be a special exhibition of muscle cars.

Veteran Tour coordinator and SAVVA chairperson Philip Kuschke confirmed that the 2020 Gapp Vettoer Tour would be held in the days preceding the main event.

According to one of the event organisers, Kobus Harris, it had been decided that the centre display for the 2020 George Old Car Show would be on LDVs, commonly known as bakkies.

Two “must-see” entrants at the Bakkie Display will be the Task Force 1957 GMC 100 half-ton and the Ford Ranchero.

According to Creative Rides, the second-generation 1957 GMC light duty trucks were called “Task Force” models.

GMC “Task Force” generation trucks offered 12 volt electrical and the first V-8 engines.

The Ranchero, which was produced between 1957 and 1979, was adapted from a two-door station wagon in which the cab and cargo bed were integrated into the body.

Other vehicles to be seen at the show range from a 1928 Dodge Brother to a 2019 Jeep Trail Hawk.

Among the magnificent classics on display will be a spotless 1901 Benz Ideal — the oldest car in SA — entrusted to the Crankhandle Club in 1957, which rebuilt the car and restored it to its original condition.

Crankhandle Club member Harvey Metcalf said the noisy little horseless carriage was still going strong and could reach 32km/h — but it took a vintage car expert to drive.

“Nothing is where you’d expect it to be," Metcalf said.

“In fact, it helps if you don’t know how to drive a modern car.

“We are proud to have had this historical car at the George Old Car Show."

Only vehicles manufactured before 1975 and which have been registered in advance may be exhibited at the show.

Owners have until Friday January 31, at midnight, to register their vehicle for the show.

More than 5,000 model cars were on display at the 2019 George Old Car Show.

For more information, contact Klaus Oellrich on 076-764-0897, or visit the website www.scocc.co.za. Online tickets can be booked at Computicket.