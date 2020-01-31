Armed robbery victim dies while pitbull still in critical condition

A Durban pensioner whose dog was also shot while trying to protect him during an armed robbery in Northdene, south of Durban, died in hospital on Friday.

The 70-year-old and his pitbull, Hunter, were shot when gunmen descended on the home on Tuesday night.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson confirmed the man died on Friday afternoon.

"I can confirm this victim has passed away in hospital due to his injuries. The brave dog is said to still be in a critical condition," he said.