Unathi Nkayi cleared over ‘Xhosa’ comment

Idols SA judge Unathi Nkayi is off the hook over “tribalist” comment she made on the show.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA), however, slammed Unathi’s banter that aired in the finale of the Mzansi Magic show on November 10 as “a joke in bad taste” and coincided with the complainant that she advocated tribalism.

The commission could not prove that Nkayi advocated hatred and incited harm.

Therefore, she did not breach the BCCSA’s Code of Conduct in which it needed to be proven that there “was advocacy of hatred based on race, ethnicity, gender, or religion and which constitutes an incitement to cause harm”.

“While Unathi’s utterance may have angered many people, the BCCSA has to show if the utterances of Unathi did seriously have all the three elements specified by clause,” the BCCSA said in the judgment.

“The utterances by Unathi did not in any way constitute advocacy for hatred.

“Were these utterances based on race, ethnicity, gender, or religion? Yes, it was based on tribalism, which is part of ethnicity and/or race.

“The statements did not, in any way, constitute an incitement to cause harm, even though the complainant asserts that Unathi’s utterances were akin to “emotional violence,” the judgment read.