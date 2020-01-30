Ten children hospitalised after inhaling 'pepper spray' at Durban school
Four children are in a serious condition after inhaling what's believed to be pepper spray at a primary school in Hillcrest, west of Durban, on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said altogether 10 children, aged between 10 and 12, were hospitalised.
“Ten children are receiving medical care for respiratory difficulties after inhaling a substance believed to be pepper spray at a school in Hillcrest.”
“Paramedics from the KZN Emergency Medical Services responded to the school in Hillcrest and treated some of the learners at the school as well as at a nearby clinic before transporting 10 learners to hospital for continued medical care,” he said.
It is believed that the children were exposed to pepper spray brought to school by a pupil.