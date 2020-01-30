Sisters 'kill' mom for insurance cash

Two Mpumalanga sisters have been arrested for allegedly killing their mother and staging an accident to qualify for an R80,000 payment on a death benefit policy they took out on her.

According to the police, one of them has since confessed to the murder and told police how she held her mother's legs while her boyfriend raped her. Wanter Dlamini's body was found on the side of the road on January 6.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the sisters conspired with a female neighbour to take out a death benefit policy on Dlamini, 62.

Hlathi said when the policy matured for payment, they plotted to kill Dlamini. He told Sowetan that the insurance would pay R40,000 and in the case that Dlamini died in an accident the payment would be doubled, hence after Dlamini was strangled, they took her body and threw it along the side of the road.

"According to information in our disposal, a certain lady (name withheld) took out a life insurance in the name of the deceased in November after she got her (Dlamini's) documents from the two sisters.