Several arrested for Arlington robberies more on the run

The net is closing in on a gang of robbers believed to be behind a spate of attacks at Port Elizabeth's Arlington tip.

Over the last two weeks, seven men have been arrested for multiple robberies with police saying they have already been linked to 17 cases.

The gang is thought to consist of between 10 and 20 people in several splinter groups.

Police say the group is responsible for a series of attacks at the tip robbing people as well as stabbing those using the tip.

The latest two arrests - of Khululeko Dlangwa, 23, and Masixole Kobese, 18 - were made last week.

They follow the arrests of Bernard Nkampeni, 19, Thulani Yawa,26, Lwandile Ngqobotyi, 26, and Masixole Njajula, 19, earlier this month.

All six have been charged with various robberies and have appeared in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court.

Another suspect – who has not yet been arrested but who is believed to be linked to six open cases – is still unconscious in hospital after being hit with a spade while allegedly trying to rob someone at the tip.

The multiple arrests come in the wake of numerous attacks at the city’s biggest municipal refuse site since mid-2019.

In some of the incidents, victims were stabbed and beaten. The series of attacks – totalling more than 50 robberies since January last year - led to the Municipal Security Directorate being roped in to assist with the probe. Not all the cases were, however, reported to the police.

Police spokesman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said since the first arrests, several more people stepped forward to open cases.

“People seem to have realised that we can only make the arrests if a case is open. The more cases we have the stronger the evidence is against the accused. The two latest arrests come after more victims stepped forward to open cases and pointed out the suspects through a photo identification kit,” she said.

“This led to a further two arrests last week as well as several more suspects [being] identified. There are at least five other suspects who have been identified and are on the run,” she said.

“Detectives are working on tracking them down. All are believed to live in the Walmer Location area and know each other.”

Naidu said some of the men were linked to multiple cases while others to only one or two.

“The investigation is ongoing and we are looking to see if they are linked to other cases as well. As people come forward we are connecting these suspects to more cases,” she added.

Detectives maintain that the group is not one large gang, but instead consists of several splinter gangs.

“We have established that all the suspects know each other but appear to operate in smaller splinter gangs. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest a co-ordinated attack but a case of choosing a certain hunting ground at the tip to attack people," she said.

Naidu said in some cases, charges such as assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm would be added.

“Some of the victims were assaulted and these charges will be added as the probe unravels.”

One victim, Veronica Thorne, 61, who still frequents the tip after being attacked and stabbed in the hand in December, said more should be done as attacks were still happening.

“This week alone I know of four people who have been robbed. They might have made arrests but these people are still robbing,” she said.

“They run away when they see the big police vans. When they (police) leave they (the robbers) just return. They need to do more undercover work to catch all of them.”

Thorne said someone would die unless all of the criminals were caught.

“We understand that they arrested some of them, but this has not changed anything. Attacks are still happening. There are several people involved and they need to get the rest,” she said.

Nelson Mandela Bay Executive Director for Safety and Security advocate Keith Meyer said his team was liaising with the Public Health Directorate, who is responsible for the tips so security could be beefed up.

Meyer explained all changes to security would be subject to budget approvals.

“Due to the severity of the incidents I have requested the Head of Municipal Security and the Chief of Metro Police to monitor the placement of guards at the site and to conduct random visits. We are looking at formulating more plans to safeguard the area,” he said.