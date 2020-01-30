Risk of load-shedding on Thursday evening, Eskom warns

“While we have adequate emergency reserves to supplement capacity during the day, we may need to implement load-shedding this evening to augment diesel and water at our open cycle gas turbines and pumped storage schemes.”

Eskom said unplanned outages were at 13,063MW at 6am on Thursday, slightly up from 12,620MW on Wednesday.

Customers are urged to help reduce demand.

Eskom implemented forced power cuts in December and earlier this month, as unplanned outages affected its power stations.