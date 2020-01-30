Moving tribute to Bicks Ndoni, peacemaker and true servant of the people

A leader who did not fight for positions, a deployee who never forgot that his purpose was to serve the people.

A quiet, gentle giant who always thought things through carefully before getting into discussions with others.

This was how Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni was remembered at a memorial service on Wednesday at the Babs Madlakane Hall in KwaNobuhle.

Ndoni, 61, died on Monday last week after collapsing shortly after wrapping up a meeting with councillors at the party’s regional offices, Florence Matomela House in Govan Mbeki Avenue.

Those closest to him and who worked with him in the Nelson Mandela Bay council spoke of how the former Uitenhage mayor and Bay deputy mayor was often the glue that kept people together and prevented situations from getting out of control.

Mourners clad in ANC, Sanco and SA Communist Party T-shirts filled the historic KwaNobuhle hall, where many gatherings took place during the struggle and the fight for liberation.

The hall was filled to capacity, with many mourners having to sit outside.

Daniel Dube, the first elected president of metalworkers’ union Numsa, challenged the metro’s residents — and particularly those from Uitenhage — to keep the memory of Ndoni alive and to tell the younger generation of the contribution he made to SA’s liberation.