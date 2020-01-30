Moving tribute to Bicks Ndoni, peacemaker and true servant of the people
A leader who did not fight for positions, a deployee who never forgot that his purpose was to serve the people.
A quiet, gentle giant who always thought things through carefully before getting into discussions with others.
This was how Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni was remembered at a memorial service on Wednesday at the Babs Madlakane Hall in KwaNobuhle.
Ndoni, 61, died on Monday last week after collapsing shortly after wrapping up a meeting with councillors at the party’s regional offices, Florence Matomela House in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
Those closest to him and who worked with him in the Nelson Mandela Bay council spoke of how the former Uitenhage mayor and Bay deputy mayor was often the glue that kept people together and prevented situations from getting out of control.
Mourners clad in ANC, Sanco and SA Communist Party T-shirts filled the historic KwaNobuhle hall, where many gatherings took place during the struggle and the fight for liberation.
The hall was filled to capacity, with many mourners having to sit outside.
Daniel Dube, the first elected president of metalworkers’ union Numsa, challenged the metro’s residents — and particularly those from Uitenhage — to keep the memory of Ndoni alive and to tell the younger generation of the contribution he made to SA’s liberation.
“When you’ve come back from laying Bicks to rest and you wash your hands as you do, will you wash away the contribution he’s made?
“Will that be the last time you mention Bicks?” Dube said.
The ANC joins Bhanga in song
“If you don’t remember the struggle veterans from Uitenhage who’ve already fallen, how could you expect those who are younger than you to remember the work Bicks has done for Uitenhage?
“The youth in KwaNobuhle lack role models, yet there are people like Bicks who young people can learn from because he’s a prime example of what education can do for someone.”
Ex-mayor and ANC regional convener Nceba Faku, who led a tribute on behalf of former mayors, said Ndoni had died at a time when the metro and country most needed leaders like him.
“He leaves us at a time when the country needs people of outstanding character.
“The situation calls for leadership with political substance because the situation requires serious intervention, even if it’s within the ANC, the alliance, metro or the country,” Faku said.
Ndoni’s wife, Mpho, broke down in tears several times during the service and was consoled by family members.
DA provincial leader Nqaba Bhanga, who delivered an emotionally charged tribute, said Ndoni was of a different calibre.
Bhanga said his heart bled when he heard of his passing.
“He left us at a difficult time in our city.
“We needed someone who could take the aspiration of our people and serve.
“He was a cadre of the people,” he said.
Speaking of his time in the ANC, Bhanga said he had always sided with and followed whatever faction Ndoni was in because he was always on the right side — the side of integrity.
ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom said Ndoni was a gentle giant, quiet, a good listener and always objective.
ACDP Cllr Lance Grootboom says Ndoni was a gentle giant. "He was soft spoken. I used to work in courts and used to argue and it was sometimes difficult as parties to speak on issues without shouting. It was difficult to upset him."
“He used to call me Grootie and I later learnt it meant Grootboom.
“Bicks stood out. He was a leader and the wisdom that came from him was great,” Grootboom said.
EFF councillor Zilindile Vena said that the weekend before Ndoni died, they had been together at the St George’s Park cricket stadium watching the SA vs England Test match.
“That was the kind of man he was. He didn’t care about petty politics.
“He was not ageist because he understood the role of young people,” he said.
Pointing out that people were mobilising to destabilise the metro and calling for today’s council meeting to be postponed, Vena said: “This is not the way to honour Bicks.
Vena says Ndoni was old enough to be his father but he was able to hang out with him because he was not "ageist".
“We will go to council tomorrow and make those appointments.
“It’s the best way to pay tribute to him,” he said.
Vena proposed that the council building — the Woolboard Exchange — be renamed after Ndoni.
Nafcoc veteran Arthur Stwayi presented Ndoni’s family with a framed picture of tributes and the front page of The Herald, which carried a report about his death the next day.
Ndoni leaves behind his wife, children, mother and siblings.
His funeral will be held at the Feather Market Hall tomorrow at 9am.