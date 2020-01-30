Kingfisher FM shut down
Christian radio station Kingfisher FM has been shut down by the broadcasting regulator and served with a search warrant for allegedly operating without a licence.
The station was closed on Tuesday and searched by Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) investigators and police, and the community radio station’s 29 employees now face an uncertain future...
