Hockey star balances studies with the big leagues

A pint-sized powerhouse is how Alexander Road High School pupil Kiara Meyer has been described when it comes to showcasing her talent on the turf.

The matric pupil recently returned from Stellenbosch, where she took part in the SA women’s hockey U21 Summer Series.

Meyer capped her season in style by being included in the SA women’s U21 training camp in December and subsequently being included in the final team selected to play in this prestigious international series earlier this month.

“The season hasn’t started yet but what I have planned for this year is to make the Eastern Province U21 team, the PHL team and the SA U21 team,” she said.

“I am happy to have achieved the SA U21 team so far.”

Meyer started playing hockey when she was six years old at St George’s Preparatory School.

“I signed up for hockey in grade 1 at the age of six with all my friends and I enjoyed my first practice and I decided that I wanted to carry on playing the sport because I enjoyed it even though I didn’t know what I was doing,” she said.

Her small stature had challenged her to push for A-team selection.

“It has been hard sometimes when I’ve had to compete against bigger, stronger girls for a place in the team. But it has placed me in a position where I realised that if I wanted to be recognised, I had to step up and push harder.

“It was this sort of mindset that helped me to finally be included in the Eastern Province U18A and Eastern Province U21 teams in 2018 and it has remained with me ever since.”

Meyer’s coach, Kyle Schimper, said she has all the characteristics needed to be a great hockey player, describing her as a pint-sized powerhouse.

“Kiara is a natural sportswoman,” he said.

“She is short but when she goes onto the field she becomes determined and aggressive, showing talent that goes beyond just her height.

“She has a fire in her belly that will take her far.”

Meyer said she draws her inspiration from some of the top young players, not only in the way which they play but how they balance studies and sporting commitments.

“I look up to Ongeziwe Mali because she was my age when she made the SA U21 Team.

“She also faced the challenge of being in matric and missing school, but she still managed to pass matric.

“I also look up to her because she is a hard-working person and never gives up.

“I also look up to Toni Marks because she just brings a lot of energy onto the field and that makes me want to give it my all too.

“She is already a very hard-working person and always wanting to better herself.”