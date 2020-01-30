Eight arrested for robbing a student in a Summerstrand commune
Eight suspected robbers were arrested within four hours of robbing a student commune in Strandfontein Road, Summerstrand, on Thursday morning.
According to police, a 19-year-old Nelson Mandela University first-year student was restrained with shoelaces by three men who broke into her bedroom.
Police figures show an increase in crime in the area since the arrival of students who are starting university.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects had gained entry by forcing open the kitchen window at about 2.30am.
“The woman woke when a man covered her mouth with his hand. He told her to not scream and they would not harm her,” she said.
“The men bound her hands together with shoelaces and then ransacked the room.”
Various items including a laptop and cellphone were stolen.
“The men then fled and the student managed to call for help,” she said.
“At the time of the incident, she was alone in the commune as the other students are only moving in today [Thursday].”
By 5am police received a tip-off of several men hiding in a shack in Walmer location with the stolen goods.
“The police responded and caught eight suspects inside the shack. All were taken in for questioning and a decision was taken to arrest them for possession of stolen property.”
All the stolen items were found in the shack.
Janse van Rensburg cautioned students to be extra vigilant.
“We know that this time of year shows an increase in crime in the area. Plans are under way to curb this,” she said.
In another robbery, a mini-market in Hiawatha Drive, Malabar, was robbed at 10am on Wednesday.
By 3am on Thursday, police arrested six men in the Zwide.
The suspects, aged between 19 and 37, will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where more charges are expected to be added.