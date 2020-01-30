Eight arrested for robbing a student in a Summerstrand commune

Eight suspected robbers were arrested within four hours of robbing a student commune in Strandfontein Road, Summerstrand, on Thursday morning.

According to police, a 19-year-old Nelson Mandela University first-year student was restrained with shoelaces by three men who broke into her bedroom.

Police figures show an increase in crime in the area since the arrival of students who are starting university.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the suspects had gained entry by forcing open the kitchen window at about 2.30am.

“The woman woke when a man covered her mouth with his hand. He told her to not scream and they would not harm her,” she said.

“The men bound her hands together with shoelaces and then ransacked the room.”

Various items including a laptop and cellphone were stolen.

“The men then fled and the student managed to call for help,” she said.