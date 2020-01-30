Councillors pay tribute to colleagues who recently died

Quirky anecdotes were shared about the life and times of Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chief whip Bicks Ndoni at the city’s first council meeting of the year, with DA councillor Pieter Tereblanche saying he had once tried to convince the former deputy mayor to wear a safari suit.

Tereblanche said he had appointed Ndoni at Goodyear years ago, where he became the first full-time shop steward.

“During that time we became real colleagues. Some of the memories are of me trying to convince him to to wear a safari suit.

“He gave me a lesson on black tax back in the day,” he said.

DA councillor Kholeka Ngumbela and the ANC’s Mzuvukile Boti — who both died towards the end of 2019 — were also honoured at the meeting while their families watched from the public gallery.

The families of all three councillors were asked to walk to the front of the room where council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya and acting chief whip Litho Suka handed them wreaths.

The Ndoni family was also handed a framed portrait of the former deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Councillor Ngumbela was remembered as a stylish woman who brought a sense of decorum to council.

EFF councillor Pretty Tshanga said her relationship with Ngumbela got off to a rocky start following an altercation in a parking lot.

The relationship however improved, Tshanga, who is chair of the municipal public accounts committee, said.

She said when Ngumbela visited her office, she always had biscuits and made tea for her and that was how she would remember her.

PA councillor Marlon Daniels appealed to the families not to allow the deaths to shatter them and question God’s will.

Daniels said he had joked with Ndoni and asked how a man that looked like him ended up marrying a beautiful woman when he ran into Ndoni and his wife at the Durban July in 2019.

UF councillor Mkhuseli Mtsila said all three deceased were outstanding individuals.

He said the council chamber would never be the same without them.

Acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said the caucus had been through a lot since the 2016 municipal elections.

“It will be very tough to fill Bicks’s shoes,” he said.

COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu extended her condolences and said losing a dedicated soldier was a blow that would take time to heal.

“It even makes it worse when that soldier falls in the line of duty. I hope the families will take comfort in knowing they are there in spirit,” Sijadu said.

ACDP councillor Lance Grootboom consoled the families and said death “comes to us all”.

“The Lord does not leave us without a comforter, hence he sent us the holy spirit to console us in times like this.”

Speaking on Boti, Grootboom said they had their differences but Boti had been a good person dedicated to his ward.

ANC acting chief whip Litho Suka said Ndoni had accepted whatever role was handed to him by the ANC.

“This is a sad moment when we have to say farewell.

“He accepted whatever role was given to him without any selfish tendencies. He gave selflessly to the people’s cause.

“To the family, I wish to say we share in your immense grief. On Friday we’ll only be delivering his body to the earth, he will never be away from us.

“We’ll remember him and carry him in our hearts,” Suka said referring to Ndoni’s funeral.