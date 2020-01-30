Coronavirus cases could be grossly underestimated, say some scientists

It’s a monster with an unknown shape. That seems to be the consensus of scientists across the globe as they try to make sense of novel coronavirus which is spreading at a speed too high for effective research.

Some scientists are casting doubt on the tally of cases and deaths, saying that the modelling of calculations is highly flawed.

University of Hong Kong’s Gabriel Leung released a statement saying that “without substantial draconian measures limiting population mobility” [even greater than the shut down already in place] epidemics outside China “may become inevitable”.

According to reports in New Scientist, Leung and other epidemiologists say there are “far more cases in China than doctors have diagnosed” and that by next week, there may be as many as 200,000.

As of Thursday, the official numbers are: 170 deaths and 7,700 cases. But scientists are calling this “a massive underestimate”.