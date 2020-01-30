39 life terms plus 918 years behind bars for gang who terrorised Soweto

Nine men who terrorised residents of Tshepisong, Soweto, for two years were on Wednesday sentenced by the high court in Johannesburg to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Thomas Tivane, Makamu Mapeddje, Alex Mabuya, Boavida Chilengue, Gito Maguele, Jordan Bila, Antonio Timbe, George Mabunda and Jeremias Sithole were convicted of 53 counts.

Their crimes included gang rapes, kidnappings, murder, inciting or abetting another to commit rape, and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

The men were sentenced to a total of 39 life terms, plus a further 918 years' imprisonment, said police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said it was satisfied with the sentence.