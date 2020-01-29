Prince Andrew urged to help FBI in Epstein investigation

Lawyers representing alleged victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein on Tuesday urged Britain’s Prince Andrew to help US investigators, after a prosecutor said he had given “zero co-operation”.

US lawyer Gloria Allred, who represents five women allegedly assaulted by Epstein, said the Duke of York had a moral obligation to meet the FBI and that his failure to do so was a disservice to the victims.

“If he’s done nothing wrong, which appears to be what he has claimed, then why won’t he talk to law enforcement?”

Andrew, 59, has strenuously denied claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by Epstein, a disgraced financier found dead in prison last August while awaiting charges of trafficking minors.

Queen Elizabeth II’s second son, who was a long-time friend of his, said in November he was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required”.

But New York attorney Geoffrey Berman, who is leading an investigation into possible co-conspirators of Epstein, said Andrew had yet to respond to a request by the FBI and his office for an interview.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero co-operation,” Berman, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Epstein, a multimillionaire hedge fund manager, was convicted in Florida in 2008 of paying young girls for massages but served just 13 months in jail under a secret plea deal.

The 66-year-old, who befriended countless celebrities over the years including US President Donald Trump, killed himself in a New York jail in August while awaiting trial on new sex-trafficking charges

He had denied the charges and was facing up to 45 years in jail if found guilty.

Andrew, who is eighth in line to the British throne, has long been dogged by his links to the convicted paedophile, having stayed at his various homes around the world.

He stepped back from royal duties in November after facing outrage over an unconvincing interview with the BBC in which he defended the friendship with Epstein.

The scandal has engulfed Andrew at a difficult time for the royal family, following Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to withdraw as front line royals and other crises.

British newspapers on Tuesday prominently featured the latest turmoil.

“FBI: Why won’t Andrew speak to us?” said the front page of the Daily Mail, while the Daily Mirror said: “Andrew snubs FBI”.

