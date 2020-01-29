Pregnant EL woman hit by police rubber bullets

A heavily pregnant East London woman was rushed to hospital on Monday night after being struck by rubber bullets, allegedly fired by police dispersing a mob in Scenery Park.

Two stray rubber bullets hit Nokwanda Manana, 38, who is 36 weeks pregnant, on the hip and chest when police opened fire on a crowd which had apprehended a man accused of stealing plasma television sets.

Manana’s boyfriend Lonwabo Lwangayi, father of her the unborn child, said the crowd had gathered outside their house at about 9.30pm.

“When I heard the noise, I stepped out and learnt that some community members were dealing with a man who was accused of stealing TVs in the area,” he said.

“I appealed the crowd to take the mob justice elsewhere because if anything bad happened it would affect my family and me. That didn't happen and police arrived on the scene. When they arrived they fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd which had become violent,” said Lwangayi.

Both Manana and his cousin were caught in the crossfire, he said.