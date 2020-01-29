Off-duty cop helps nab gang suspects

Two men were arrested after an off-duty police officer sprang into action when he heard gunshots going off in Schauderville at about 10pm on Tuesday.

The policeman, who had just sat down to supper, arrested the men shortly after hearing the shots.

The shooting took place after a 26-year-old was shot in the back during a shootout between suspected rival gangs in Glendenning Street in Schauderville at about 7pm.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the 10pm shooting saw the 37-year-old constable, who is not being named for his protection, spring into action while having supper at a friend’s house.

“He was aware of the shooting that had happened at about 7pm and then heard the gunshots at 10pm.

“He jumped into his private vehicle and headed in the direction of the shots. He was in uniform and had a radio and firearm,” she said.

“While trying to locate where the shots were coming from, he managed to call on the radio for backup.

“In Glendenning Street, a man appeared suddenly in front of his vehicle and started shooting at him.”

Naidu said the police officer had reversed to get away.

“At that stage, both Gelvandale and Anti-Gang Unit members were already on their way to assist,” she said.

After a foot chase, the gunman was arrested hiding in the car park of the nearby Glendenning Flats.

“While trying to escape, the suspect fired several shots at the police before being shot in the lower back and he was arrested,” she said.

The second gunman was arrested while hiding in a yard in Lawler Street.

Two firearms were recovered on the scene.

One firearm had been stolen in Swartkops in November 2018 and the other in Mount Road area in July 2019.

Both men, aged 25 and 28 years, are due to appear in the Gelvandale Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.