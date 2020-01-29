No more postponements for Jayde killer facing second murder trial

Already serving a life sentence for his role in the murder of Uitenhage schoolteacher Jayde Panayiotou, Sinethemba Nenembe has been given until Friday to decide if he will apply for legal aid to represent him in a separate murder trial.

This after it emerged in the Port Elizabeth High Court that Nenembe, 29, had still not secured the services of defence attorney Peter Daubermann.

Nenembe and his co-accused Fikile Mengo, 20, Mkhuseli Ngqanda, 29, and Thanduxolo Vumazonke, 23, have all been charged with the August 2015 murder of 78-year-old Denise Webber.

Webber was tied up and strangled in the garden cottage where she stayed in Needham Road, Kunene Park.

The men face an additional charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

All four have pleaded not guilty.

On Monday, Nenembe brought an application to have the matter postponed to secure the funds to pay Daubermann with money raised by the sale of his mother’s house.

It later emerged that the transfer of the house had still not been completed and that he hoped this would be done by July 1 but could not give the court a guarantee it would happen.

In her ruling on the matter on Wednesday, judge Irma Schoeman said she had already given Nenembe more than a year to finalise payment and it would be unreasonable to allow a further postponement.

“An accused is entitled to legal representation, however not entitled to a particular legal representation at the expense of the interest of justice.

“The right to legal representation has limitations and cannot be used to delay matters indefinitely,” Schoeman said.

She advised Nenembe to apply for legal representation through Legal Aid SA and gave him until Friday to make his decision and sign the necessary documentation.