Hawks express surprise at Busisiwe Mkhwebane's accusations

The Hawks have reacted strongly to a statement by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane that she will not be giving a warning statement to the police unit, which is investigating criminal charges against her.

In August, Accountability Now laid charges of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against Mkhwebane, and the Hawks confirmed it was investigating that charge.

The charges arose out of the Constitutional Court judgment which found Mkhwebane was dishonest in her conduct in the saga surrounding the investigation into the apartheid-era loan by the Reserve Bank to Bankorp, which is now part of Absa.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Mkhwebane said she would not provide the Hawks with a warning statement.

She said section 5(3) of the Public Protector Act provided that she cannot be held liable in respect of anything reflected in any report, finding, a point of view, or recommendation expressed in good faith and submitted to parliament.

Mkhwebane said she investigated a lot of matters and referred these to the Hawks for further investigation.

“Such matters hardly ever receive attention and yet there seems to be a prioritisation of trivial matters such as this one in question, which can under no circumstances be regarded or referred to as a priority crime,” Mkhwebane said.