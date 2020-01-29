Grim details of elderly woman’s devastating injuries emerge in court

A month after she was brutally attacked in her Kamma Park home, Anne Maria Smit died from complications due to injuries sustained when she was bludgeoned with a hammer, the Port Elizabeth High Court heard on Wednesday.



Smit, 86, suffered at least four blows to the head which left parts of her skull shattered, causing bleeding on the brain which led to devastating complications...

