Court dismisses bid to halt sale of Gupta mine

A court bid to stop the R300m sale of the Guptas’ Koornfontein coal mine has failed, clearing the way for the transaction to begin.



The Lurco Group, a junior miner, had approached the high court in Johannesburg on an urgent basis order to interdict Koornfontein Mine’s business rescue practitioners from transferring the mine to Black Royalty Minerals, which was announced as the preferred bidder in October. ..

