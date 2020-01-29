Bay tour operators embarrassed by state of metro
An eyesore for tourists
The first things tourists see when they arrive in Nelson Mandela Bay are decaying historic buildings, crime, potholed roads, unkept pavements and piles of rubbish.
Whether they arrive from the north on the N2, fly into the airport before driving down to the beachfront or arrive by boat and drive up from the harbour, this is the sight that greets them. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.