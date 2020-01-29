Bay companies land Ekurhuleni contract
Two Port Elizabeth-based companies will be offering their skills and software services to the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality in Gauteng to update its valuation roll of about 700,000 properties on the East Rand.
Project manager Ross Cogan, of Point of Interest (POI) Consulting, said the project had created 25 job opportunities, with geographic information system and geography graduates mainly from the Nelson Mandela University working on the valuations for the next seven months...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.