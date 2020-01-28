Woman arrested after off-duty cop stabbed to death in North West

Screams coming from a house in the Rhodes Park area, near Mahikeng in the North West, led to a dying police constable who was stabbed during a quarrel.

"A community member alerted police to screams coming from a house in the area … Upon arrival police found the 29-year-old constable lying in a pool of blood," said police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe.

"The member sadly died on arrival at hospital."

A 33-year-old woman was arrested shortly after the incident on Tuesday after being identified by a witness.