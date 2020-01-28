Case of cop accused of using k-word postponed
A senior police official who was suspended after he allegedly racially abused a security guard during a heated argument over loud music at a popular Marine Drive holiday resort will be back in court in February when his criminal trial is expected to begin.
Former Walmer police station commander Colonel Jakob Flemmer was suspended in December 2017 following an internal hearing which found him guilty of calling the security guard a “k*****”...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.