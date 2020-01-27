WATCH | Police fire stun grenades at protesting Unisa students in Durban

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets as student protests erupted at the University of South Africa (Unisa) in Durban on Monday.

Students from different organisations blocked Stalwart Simelane Street, alleging that the university had received money from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but had not been allocating it.

“We have solid proof that the NSFAS funding office has a big problem in terms of monitoring funds. Unisa is now capturing funds for students but they are not giving students their offers or answering their applications, they are just taking the money,” alleged Emmanuel Shangase, chair of the South African Students' Congress (Sasco) at Unisa Durban.