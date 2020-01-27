WATCH | Motorist drives into elderly woman carrying baby in Ventersburg

A 61-year-old and a toddler were taken to hospital after a motorist ploughed into them in Ventersburg, Free State, police said on Monday.

Disturbing footage of the hit-and-run incident has been trending on social media all weekend.

The car can be seen turning suddenly while the woman, who is carrying a child on her back, walks on the pavement.

The car hits the woman, forcing her against the wall. She then falls to the ground and seems to be trapped against the bonnet of the car.

Two people get out of the vehicle, holding their heads in disbelief. A woman rushes back to the car to pull up the handbrake.

Onlookers rush to help take the toddler from the woman.

A man gets out of the car, studies the bonnet for damage and gets back into the car with the others.

Locals run towards the car as it reverses and drives away without helping the victims.