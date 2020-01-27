Sewage leak turns public walkway into cesspool

“The walkway is a shortcut and is more advantageous for those who stay in New Brighton working at the factories, but the municipality has never maintained it. It’s dangerous to walk there,” he said.

“When it rains it becomes worse and no-one seems to be interested from the authorities to fix whatever is causing the leaks. It’s been months that the sewage and water flow every day.”

Metro Matters contacted ward 14 councillor Dolly Buti, who said she was not aware of the problem.

Buti said she would contact the sewage department in the municipality, and later told The Herald that the municipality had deployed members to look into it.

Continental Tyre SA general manager, manufacturing JJ Dowling confirmed there was an underground leak seemingly stemming from between Continental and Eveready, but it did not originate on Continental’s land.

“We have reported the matter to Interwaste as the owners of this parcel of land for further investigation. This matter was further reported to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality in December,” he said.

“We are making follow-up queries to assist in expediting the matter. Continental takes public health and safety seriously and will continue to monitor and report on the matter with the relevant authorities,” he said.

Kate Stubbs, sales and marketing director from Interwaste, confirmed the company owned the property between the two factories.

Stubbs said the property did not have any services onsite. Their land was merely a storage site for bins, and therefore the sewage leak did not stem from this property.

“When alerted to the sewage issue in December, we immediately reported it to the municipality and a ticket was logged — for which we have a reference number. Further to this, it was arranged that a municipal member would meet the Interwaste operations manager onsite on December 2, which unfortunately did not transpire,” she said.

She said as a responsible business within the community, and to ensure this was not a result of their site, despite no operations taking place on this property Interwaste had investigated the source of the leak.

“Through this investigation, it was found that the leak stemmed from a drain outside our property, which consequently has run down through our property to the other companies’ properties accordingly.”

“Interwaste are committed to resolving such issues timeously. However, unfortunately, in this case, we are unable to manage the timely resolution as the mandate sits with the relevant municipality,” she said.

When Metro Matters queried the matter with the municipality, municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said the municipal team would attend to it urgently.

“Our team will attend to it. There was a mix-up with another similar complaint we received and attended to in the same ward,” he said.

He added that the jetting machine would be used to clear the blockage causing the leak.