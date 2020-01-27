Police raise R1m for children who lost parents

The national police golf day and dinner in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday raised more than R1m which will go towards the education of the children of policemen and women killed on duty.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the events had raised R1.04m through company pledges, donations and individual pledges.

The events were held at the Port Elizabeth Golf Club and attended by labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi, deputy police minister Casselle Mathale, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole and Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga, together with national police managers, other provincial commissioners and local golf players.

The golf day and dinner was an event which aimed to raise funds for the SA Police Service Education Trust, Tonjeni said.

“The main objective of the trust is to create a fund for children of members of the police who died in the execution of duties, by financing the costs of such children’s educational needs.

“Two beneficiaries, Nande Sipunzi from Willowvale and Siphokuhle Gungqa from Cala, were awarded financial support through the fund to further their studies, after losing their parents in this way.

“They extended their appreciation to the bursary fund, explaining how this fund has paved the way for them to continue their dreams in honour of their lost parents who paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities.”

Addressing the event, Sithole thanked everyone who had participated in the golf day.

“Your presence is a clear indication of your compassion towards the support of our young people, the future leaders of this country, who have been severely affected on so many levels by the death of a parent.”

On Sunday, police minister Bheki Cele handed over a house to Sisana Mbinambina, 79, in Motherwell.

The hand-over was part of the police’s corporate social initiative.

Mbinambina had been living in a shack with her daughter and five grandchildren.

Meanwhile, the police National Excellence Awards took place at the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino last night.

The awards are aimed at recognising and rewarding outstanding performance, exceptional devotion to community relations and extraordinary courage within the police.