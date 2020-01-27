Police gift of new home changes life of struggling family
It was during a routine stop and search operation that police discovered the plight of 79-year-old Sisana Mbinambina who lived in a one-room shack with her daughter and five grandchildren.
The cramped shack was a safety hazard for the family — who live on Mbinambina’s pension — at Motherwell NU12.
But their circumstances changed dramatically on Sunday when the SAPS handed the family a newly built and furnished three-bedroom house as part of its corporate social initiative.
The grandchildren are aged between six and 11.
“The police realised that the shack was a hazard for the safety of the family in more ways than one‚ as they cook‚ sleep and share that small and restricted space‚” the police said in a statement.
“There is no privacy or proper ventilation. If the house catches fire there will be dire consequences.
“Ablution facilities are outside the house and this poses a risk for the elderly pensioner and her family, as they can become victims of crime should they need to use the facility during the night.”
Mbinambina’s family was nominated to receive the new house as part of the SAPS’ social responsibility to the province.
“The house was built by the national head office and furnished by the province‚” police said.
“Crimes against women‚ children and vulnerable group, which includes the elderly‚ are a priority for the SA Police Service.
“Therefore this family’s safety is of the utmost importance and we always strive to rather prevent violence before it occurs.”
The handover coincided with a series of activities and events in the build-up to National Police Day which takes place on Monday.
“In 2005 the cabinet approved January 27 as National Police Day‚” the police said.
“On National Police Day‚ the SA Police Service remembers the sacrifices that our men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in SA.” — TimesLIVE