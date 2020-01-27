Police gift of new home changes life of struggling family

It was during a routine stop and search operation that police discovered the plight of 79-year-old Sisana Mbinambina who lived in a one-room shack with her daughter and five grandchildren.

The cramped shack was a safety hazard for the family — who live on Mbinambina’s pension — at Motherwell NU12.

But their circumstances changed dramatically on Sunday when the SAPS handed the family a newly built and furnished three-bedroom house as part of its corporate social initiative.

The grandchildren are aged between six and 11.