Open Hands helps kids get back on right path

Getting children off the streets and back to school is what charity organisation Open Hands aims to do — and a little more than two years after opening, the organisation is looking to expand its reach.

The Bethelsdorp-based organisation was founded by Gerald Leander after he realised something had to be done to get children off the streets and away from drugs.

“The idea came to pass when I was travelling through Standford Road in 2011 with my children and saw these children begging at the robots.

“The aim is to assist the children, to get them off the street and back into education,” Leander said.

Open Hands Foundation, which was registered in November 2017, got off the ground in the first six months of 2018.

Almost immediately, medical practitioner Dr Soondra Appavoo joined the team to offer medical services and a place from which to operate.

“They assess the degree of addiction and if it is severe, they send them to me for evaluation and management,” Appavoo said.

“I then arrange for them to go to Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings, depending on the substance abuse.

“In some cases, we go as far as arranging rehab for them to go to,” Appavoo said.

Leander said: “Our foundation does not see colour or creed.

“We assist all who have problems, especially substance abuse.

“We have a Christian-based programme that we follow, while the general practitioner takes care of the medical side.

“If we are faced with a challenge that we cannot handle, we refer our clients to the necessary people.”

The foundation has five people working towards the common goal of taking care of children, Leander said.

He said the foundation had many success stories and celebrated every small difference it made.

“In 2018, a four-year-old girl was kidnapped in the area by a mentally challenged individual.

“The child was brought to our office after one of our people found out about the situation.

“The relevant people were alerted and the little girl was reunited with her father, while the mentally challenge man was taken to Livingstone Hospital,” Leander said.

“Our substance abuse programme is 90% effective.

“We do follow-ups after their time with us has expired.

“We keep our people within the community and assist them there.

“If you can stay clean within your community for three months then you can do it for six months or even a year,” Leander said.

The foundation relies largely on R7 donations from the parents, as well as donations from the public.

These funds are used to pay for drug tests and administrative needs.

The foundation had a confidentiality clause that all parties involved adhered to, Leander said.

“We want to protect our people, this clause is taken so seriously that if we pass each other in the street, we just nod and pass,” he said.

In 2020, the foundation aims to assist many more children in different areas.

“Our vision this year is getting transportation so that we can enter places like Kuyga, Coldstream and the Langkloof,” Leander said.