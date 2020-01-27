Four bust selling fake tickets to Chiefs vs Arrows game at Moses Mabhida

Four people were arrested at the weekend for allegedly selling fraudulent tickets to the Absa Premiership game between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Police said the suspects, aged 19 to 45, were arrested and charged with fraud for the unauthorised selling of tickets at the gates to the stadium around kickoff time on Saturday.

“The first suspect was found with 20 tickets, the second and third had 19 each, and a fourth suspect had seven tickets,” said police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

The arrests came after police warned on Friday against the selling of fake tickets ahead of the match.

“SAPS officers and personnel will be in and around the stadium, as well as around Durban, to tackle the problem of fake tickets and the resale of match tickets," said police.

The suspects will appear soon in the Durban magistrate's court, added Mbele.

Amakhosi narrowly beat the KwaZulu-Natal side 1-0 with a goal from Lebogang Manyama in the dying minutes of the game.