Criminals take over Port Elizabeth’s CBD
Under-siege Govan Mbeki Avenue businesses decry lack of police patrols
It took just one minute to shatter the life of Charles Nlewedum — shot four times at the till of his cellphone shop in Russell Road, Port Elizabeth, leaving him paralysed...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.