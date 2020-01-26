News

Motorist who filmed 308km/h highway jaunt in Joburg gets bust – at a funeral

By TimesLIVE - 26 January 2020
The man was driving, based on the dashboard information, an Audi TTS.
The man was driving, based on the dashboard information, an Audi TTS.
Image: Screengrab of video

A motorist who allegedly filmed himself doing 308km/h in an Audi TTS on a highway in Gauteng has been tracked down and arrested.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula welcomed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

The 36-year-old male had been driving a red Audi on the N1 southbound in Midrand in a 120km/h zone.

“Officials from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) used various investigative techniques to identify, locate and arrest the suspect,” read the statement.

“The alleged speedster, who resides in Midrand, was tracked down at a funeral in Limpopo by undercover investigators.

“He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as related charges in terms of the National Road Traffic Act.”

The RTMC warned last Thursday that it had identified the motorist and urged him to “come forward and present himself or we will visit him at his place of residence in Midrand”.

The video, which starts with a speed of 243km/h on the dashboard, was widely shared on social media.

Latest Videos

Port Elizabeth Fidelity ADT guard killed in hijacking
Snakes

Most Read

X