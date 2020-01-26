Concern resurfaces about 'code of silence' at Parktown Boys' High

Concern has been raised again about the “code of silence” at Parktown Boys' High.

Erica Roos, whose son ended up in hospital in 2017 after an alleged incident at the school, was among parents of former pupils who, along with the media, were asked to leave a parents' meeting with provincial education MEC Panyaza on Friday evening.

Gauteng's education department said earlier on Friday that Parktown Boys' High principal Malcolm Williams had been suspended after the recent death of a grade 8 pupil, Enoch Mpianzi, during a school orientation camp.

Lesufi later met parents to give them feedback on the issue and hear their concerns.

“Everybody has let me down. Lesufi has let me down, the school has let me down,” said Roos.

She recalled how on June 15 2017, at about pick up time, her son who was a grade 8 pupil asked to be taken to hospital.

“I took him to the hospital and he lost consciousness. It turns out he was beaten with a stick on his head. He was in hospital for four days. This caused him to have very bad concussion. He also couldn’t write his exams,” she said.

“My son has a bleeding disorder, it’s genetic, but this exacerbated it.'