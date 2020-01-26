Bread delivery man wounded in Motherwell hijacking

Police are probing a case of attempted murder and hijacking after a truck driver came under attack in Motherwell early on Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the driver had just delivered a batch of bread when he was cornered in Gotyiba Street in NU11.

“A white Mazda hatchback with four armed suspects drove in front of him and forced him to stop.

“They ordered him to drive to Ntimba Street, NU11, where he stopped the vehicle, jumped out and ran away.”

In the process one of the suspects fired a shot at the fleeing driver, Beetge said.

“The shot wounded him in the head.

“He hid between shacks until the suspects fled the scene and then he went to the Addo Road municipal depot close by to seek assistance.

“He is receiving medical attention at a hospital for his injury.”

Police found the truck at the scene when they got there but the suspects had managed to get away with the driver’s cash and his cellphone, he said.

“A case of hijacking as well as attempted murder have been opened.”