Poachers with 142kg perlemoen arrested

Rangers and police arrested 48 suspected perlemoen poachers this week in the Garden Route National Park, South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Nandi Mngwadlamba said on Friday.

Mngwadlamba said the suspects had been arrested on Thursday in the Tsitsikamma section of the park between Salt River in Nature's Valley and the Keurbooms River east of Plettenburg Bay.

“Once nabbed, the suspects were taken to the nearest police station. More than 142kg of abalone [ perlemoen] found in their possession was confiscated,” she said.

“Police and rangers including divers are out on the water today checking that they didn't miss any more contraband that may have been dropped overboard or stashed in the shallows.”

SANParks CEO Fundisile Mketeni thanked the rangers from SANParks and the Western Cape provincial nature conservation agency CapeNature and the police for a job well done.

“Our organisation is part of local policing forums in the Garden Route towns. As a result we are able to fight poaching as a collective,” he said.

Mngwadlamba said perlemoen poaching was generally not a problem in the park. This was the largest number of poachers of any kind that had been arrested in the park for many years.

The suspects, who were apparently from the Western Cape town of Gansbaai, were expected to court on Monday.