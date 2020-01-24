Parktown Boys' High trip was not authorised, law firm appointed to investigate - Panyaza Lesufi

A week after the tragic news of a grade 8 pupil’s death during a school camp made headlines, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has revealed that the Parktown Boys' High group went on the trip before being granted authorisation.

The Gauteng education department said on Friday that the school's principal, Malcolm Williams, had been suspended with immediate effect after the death of Enoch Mpianzi.

The 13-year-old Parktown pupil died last week during a river rafting activity while on an orientation camp, leading to widespread claims of negligence on behalf of the school and the camp staff.

Lesufi told a news briefing the camping trip had not been approved by the department at a district level.

The school, he said, insisted on going on the trip regardless of completion, with Lesufi placing the blame on Williams for allowing this.

He also announced that the officials at a district level who did not flag the request with the department’s head office would also be immediately suspended.