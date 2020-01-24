NHI could fail, warn health heads in Western Cape

With public hearings on the NHI set to come to the Western Cape in February, the province has expressed its lack of confidence on the proposed financing system, arguing the centralisation of services as suggested by the NHI Bill could result in deterioration of quality of health services instead of improving them.



Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the proposed insurance would render provinces “useless” and make them dysfunctional entities like Eskom, as it would take away the role of senior managers such as heads of departments and district heads...

