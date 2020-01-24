DA to challenge suspension of two council speakers

The DA has vowed to challenge Gauteng co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile’s decision to suspend the speakers of the Johannesburg and Tshwane councils on Thursday, saying it smacks of political harassment.

The shock suspensions of former DA Joburg speaker Vasco da Gama for three months without pay, and of current Tshwane speaker Katlego Mathebe for six months, for allegedly breaching the code of conduct in the Municipal Systems Act, come as the official opposition party is scrambling to hold on to the metros it led after the watershedlocal government elections in 2016.

The DA recently lost control of the City of Johannesburg to the ANC.

It is also expected to lose control of the capital, Tshwane, after a sex scandal involving its mayor, Stevens Mokgalapa.

Last month, Maile threatened to place the capital city under administration for allegedly failing to generate revenue and pay its creditors, among other reasons.

Last week, he warned Mathebe not to lead a council meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence against her and Mokgalapa into chaos, as happened at a previous council meeting when she left midway.

That meeting was also to discuss a motion of no confidence against the pair.

Both were removed but the outcome of the meeting is being challenged by the DA in court.

However, the council meeting last week Thursday descended into chaos after Mathebe threatened to bring in security.

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen said the suspensions were illegal and a select application of the law.

“The DA will not give in to the bullying tactics of MEC Maile.

“We have instructed our lawyers to approach the courts on an urgent basis to review this illegal move,” Steenhuisen said.

“We have also written to the MEC to invite him to retract his unlawful decision, failing which we will apply for a personal and punitive cost order against Maile.”

Maile said he was acting in the best interests of the residents of Joburg and Tshwane and “we will meet them in court”.

He later said in statement Mathebe had “failed to fulfil her statutory duties by failing to preside over the council meeting held on December 5 2019”, while characterising Da Gama as a constitutional delinquent for allegedly failing to comply with the law in the execution of his duties.