Aspen job cuts loom - more than 200 positions at risk

More than 200 jobs are on the line at Aspen Pharmacare’s production facilities in Port Elizabeth and East London, as Africa’s biggest pharmaceutical manufacturer seeks to remain globally competitive.



Staff were told that the company had to work more efficiently, more cost-effectively across the value chain, and that automation had been adopted so that Aspen could produce affordable, high-quality medicine on time...

