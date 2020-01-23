Zwide man convicted of raping own wife

PREMIUM

A 34-year-old Zwide man was on Wednesday convicted on three counts of rape and the assault of his wife during an ordeal which left her with a part of her left ear bitten off.



At the beginning of the trial the man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his wife, pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed the sex was consensual...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.