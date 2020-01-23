Wreckage found in hunt for CAA plane with three crew aboard

Wreckage was found on Thursday in the hunt for a SA Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) plane with three people aboard that disappeared in the southern Cape.

A photograph sent to TimesLIVE by an aviation source appeared to show the tail of the Cessna Citation, with the registration mark ZS-CAR.

The plane, which was used for calibration of airport systems, is believed to have crashed in the mountainous Ruiterbos area between Mossel Bay and Oudtshoorn in the Western Cape.

The CAA confirmed that it had not been able to make contact with its flight inspection unit aircraft which took off earlier from George Airport, east of the aircraft's last known location.