'With or without Zuma, I will make my findings': Raymond Zondo

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo says the state capture commission will make findings and recommendations regardless of whether former president Jacob Zuma appears before it to give his side of the story.

Zondo said at a media briefing on Thursday that it would be “preferable” to hear Zuma's testimony as he was head of state when state capture allegedly happened.

Even if Zuma did not make an appearance, the commission would make findings, he added.

Zuma has twice called in sick when he was meant to appear before the commission — late in 2019 and again this month.