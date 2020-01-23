Nelson Mandela Bay chess whizz to fly SA flag at world champs

Port Elizabeth chess whizz Jesse February, 23, will once again represent SA at the 44th world chess Olympiad — the world’s biggest chess event — in Russia.



The chess champ is part of two South African teams — women’s and open — of five players each who will represent the country in August. ..

