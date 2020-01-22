Fees protests take mental toll on medical students: study

Long after the student-led #FeesMustFall protests ended, many students still suffer the emotional turmoil of their impact, with new research showing that a significant number of medical students who were directly affected by the uprisings were at an increased risk of depression and anxiety.



The study, which surveyed almost 500 medical students from the University of Cape Town, found that more than a third (36.4%) of students had symptoms above the cut-off for depressive disorder, and a quarter (25%) had clinical depression...

