Why did they torture this gentle man? Aggett’s sister just wants the truth

The tears well up in Jill Burger’s eyes when she speaks of her brother, Neil Aggett, a trade unionist who died - allegedly at the hands of the security police in 1982.

Aggett was one of dozens of people detained by the police who were said to have committed suicide.

Burger returned to SA this week to take part in an inquest on her brother’s death.

Aggett was found hanging in the cells of John Vorster Square in Johannesburg on February 5, 1982, 70 days after he was arrested.

“I have felt incredibly anxious. I have lived in England since 1983 and I have been away for a long time from all that was going on here,” Burger said.

“Knowing I was coming back dredged up all those painful memories, so it’s been very difficult. I am really the only member of the family who knew Neil well. My older brother is dead and my parents are dead. I have nephews but they were too young to remember Neil,” she said.

“I am anxious but on the other hand I am overjoyed that we are getting this process done. If it leads to the truth, that is what I am seeking – why he died and why they relentlessly pursued him without a break; why was it necessary to torture this gentle, harmless man whose only interest was to help people.”

Several state police officers who were on duty at the time that Aggett was killed are scheduled to testify at the inquest. Also taking to the stand are Aggett’s then girlfriend, Elizabeth Floyd, and political activist Barbara Hogan who was detained around the same time as Aggett.