WATCH | KZN pensioner hijacked in 41 seconds

The man approaches the driver's door and can be seen reaching inside the vehicle, presumably for the keys in the ignition, while holding a gun in his other hand.

A woman standing nearby makes a run for it after the man pulls out the gun.

After a few seconds and an exchange of words, the agitated man appears to cock his gun and readies himself to fire a shot into the vehicle.

He then pulls the 69-year-old woman out of her car by her hair.

The victim, however, is not willing to give up without a fight and puts her hand into the vehicle. The man drives off and the woman is thrown to the ground.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a case of carjacking was opened at Pinetown police station.

“It is alleged that on January 20 2020, at 5pm, a 69-year-old woman was at Caversham Road in Pinetown when she was approached by an armed man. At gunpoint, the suspect robbed her of her vehicle, before fleeing the crime scene in it,” said Mbele.