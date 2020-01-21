WATCH | Driver arrested for cramming 58 pupils into 14-seater taxi

A taxi driver was arrested after he allegedly crammed nearly 60 pupils into a minibus in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, the provincial department of transport and community safety said on Tuesday.

In a video which has been widely shared on social media, a traffic official counts the pupils as they exit the taxi one by one.

The officer counts 58 pupils before pointing to the license disc, where it is stated the minibus is a 14-seater.

The incident happened between 2pm and 3pm on Monday.